Weekend Wallpaper Put these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.

Okay, so the original NSX isn’t an “American” car. The new one is; it was designed in America and built in Ohio. But this 4th of July weekend, I think we can give the first one a pass, since it had an Acura badge on our shores. Doesn’t that give it honorary citizenship?

These photos come to us from shooter Derick Yan, who told me he and some friends “had a very last-minute shoot for July 4th earlier this week.” I don’t know how you get three NSXs together in such short order, but I applaud anyone who can pull that off.

You can find more of Yan’s work on his Instagram and Facebook. Have a good holiday.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.



