Blip: The '80s Were Good

You may say that the third-generation Chevy Camaro was “bad” and “underpowered” and “poorly built,” though I would submit that the styling of the third-generation Chevy Camaro is easily the best of its six generations. Make Camaros great again.
DISCUSSION
Tough to disagree with anything written in this blip. It’s all true. All of it. Somewhere there is a third gen Camaro that deserves to be restomodded.