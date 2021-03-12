Drive Free or Die
Blip: The '80s Were Good

Photo: Chevy

You may say that the third-generation Chevy Camaro was “bad” and “underpowered” and “poorly built,” though I would submit that the styling of the third-generation Chevy Camaro is easily the best of its six generations. Make Camaros great again.

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

