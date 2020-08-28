You did it again! Thanks to your iron will, you made it through another week like a champ. You remind me of a certain sort of person who really grabs life’s poodles and just manhandles the crap out of them, gripping two at a time under your arms, and flinging them into an Oldsmobile. Great work.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
The Oldsmobiles are in early this year