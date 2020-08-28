Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Oldsmobile

You did it again! Thanks to your iron will, you made it through another week like a champ. You remind me of a certain sort of person who really grabs life’s poodles and just manhandles the crap out of them, gripping two at a time under your arms, and flinging them into an Oldsmobile. Great work.

The Oldsmobiles are in early this year