Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Racing is flashy. It’s expensive. You’ve gotta have resources to do it. But most importantly, racing is cool. Paul Newman was cool and Paul Newman raced. Correlation or Causation? I’ll let you decide.

You might want to leave the racing to professionals and keep the “civilians” safe in the stands, but I think it’s great when personalities we know from elsewhere find success on the track, or at least just have fun. More of them have been at it than you might think. Gene Hackman raced at Daytona, Eric Bana loves his XB Falcon race car, Walter Cronkite was actually a bit of a success in his Lancia Appia Zagato at Sebring and plenty of others have had their hand at racing too.

Who’s your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!