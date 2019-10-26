Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

Who's Got Questions About The Audi RS 5 Sportback?

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:ask me
1.8K
9
Save
Photos by the author
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

I’ve only driven the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback a few miles around the neighborhood but this car has already taught me a lot. Rather than scoop my own review with some half-baked pontification, I figured I’d check in with the commentariat first to see if there’s anything specific you’d like to dig into.

Baseline info: this lists at $74,200 but our Navarra Blue Metallic test car is optioned to just shy of $100,000 with a pretty impressive raft of performance upgrades and decorative carbon fiber.

Advertisement

Output claims are 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from a 2.9-liter TFSI biturbo V6. With its eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the car’s supposed to be able to go 0 to 60 in 3.8 seconds and zoom on to a top speed of 174 mph.

I’ve also noticed it’s difficult to photograph, even when it’s sitting still. All its cool creases and lines keep getting muddled with reflections unless I park it under stark sunlight and heavy filters. Hence, the oddly inelegant profile shot up top here.

Anyway, let me know what aspects you’d like some firsthand impressions on.

Share This Story

More Audis

You Can Have Kimi Raikkonen's Audi RS6 Avant For A Mere $138,850
The 2020 Audi A6 TFSI e 55 quattro Plug-In Hybrid Has A Long Name And Slightly Better Electric Range
The Audi A6 Allroad Is Coming Back To America

About the author

Andrew P. Collins
Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

EmailTwitterPosts