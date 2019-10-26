Who's Got Questions About The Audi RS 5 Sportback?

I’ve only driven the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback a few miles around the neighborhood but this car has already taught me a lot. Rather than scoop my own review with some half-baked pontification, I figured I’d check in with the commentariat first to see if there’ s anything specific you’d like to dig into.



B aseline info: this lists at $74,200 but our N avarra Blue Metallic test car is optioned to just shy of $100,000 with a pretty impressive raft of performance upgrades and decorative carbon fiber.

Output claims are 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from a 2.9-liter TFSI biturbo V6. With its eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the car’s supposed to be able to go 0 to 60 in 3.8 seconds and zoom on to a top speed of 174 mph.

I’ve also noticed it’s difficult to photograph, even when it’s sitting still. All its cool creases and lines keep getting muddled with reflections unless I park it under stark sunlight and heavy filters. Hence, the oddly inelegant profile shot up top here .

Anyway, let me know what aspects you’d like some firsthand impressions on.