Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
11
Save

Who here remembers that cult where a whole bunch of people would group-marry a new Pontiac and then they’d use it to drive into cities and release lizards into post offices? What were they called, again? The Greenies? Rev. Maveron Greene, the guy who used to be on that TV show where he played the telekenetic priest with the dog started it? Remember that guy? Is this ringing a bell for anyone?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Sweden Has A Sub That's So Deadly The US Navy Hired It To Play Bad Guy

Those Giant Hospital Ships Are A Messy Part Of The Solution

At $46,000, Could This 2016 Jaguar F-Type Be Your Type Of Deal?

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential