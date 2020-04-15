Who here remembers that cult where a whole bunch of people would group-marry a new Pontiac and then they’d use it to drive into cities and release lizards into post offices? What were they called, again? The Greenies? Rev. Maveron Greene, the guy who used to be on that TV show where he played the telekenetic priest with the dog started it? Remember that guy? Is this ringing a bell for anyone?
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)