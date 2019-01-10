What's The Worst Dealer Markup You've Seen?

Look, as long as the production of new models ramps up slowly and can’t match demand, there are going to be dealers looking to make a buck off of buyers who are willing to pay for novelty.



From Hellcats to Type Rs to Corvettes to Veloster Ns, the markup problem largely affects halo cars, the ones that people usually buy with disposable income, the ones that are there to bring people into the dealership. It’s been the case since the new Supra came out, and while the more exorbitant examples sometimes get mellowed out a little bit, dealers are still trying to squeeze as much as they can out of Supra shoppers.



Advertisement

In the past, we’ve discussed why manufacturers let dealers tack on insane sums to the MSRP and how you might be able to avoid falling victim to these upcharges, but right now we want to hear what kind of markups you’ve seen. So let us know in the comments and be sure to include links and/or screenshots where it makes sense.