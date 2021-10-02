Every so often, you wander down the street and find yourself face-to-face with a car that just doesn’t belong where you’ve seen it. Tell me all about it. I want to know.

Advertisement

I’ve suddenly found myself surrounded by Ladas. I appear to be attracting them from all parts of the world. I was stuck behind one while on a UTV in Greenland, but I’d also seen one being flat-towed prior to leaving America. It was strange, because I’d never seen a Lada prior to those two situations, and then there they both were all at once.

I know other folks have seen stranger vehicles in even stranger places. Gimme the low-down. Show me photos. I wanna see what you’ve got.