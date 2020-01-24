What I like about this old 1967 Brazilian Willys ad is the group of people chosen to be around the pickup and the Willys Rural : a doctor, a photographer, a guy holding a big thing with four floodlights on it, a chauffeur/butler, a farmer (I think?) standing in the bed, a delivery guy, two kinds of soldiers, a hunter and his dog, a surveyor, and I think a family? Now imagine them as a sort of Brazilian A-Team, solving crimes in their Willys. I bet floodlight guy is the funny one.

