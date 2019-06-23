Photo: Andrew P Collins

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is as much an exercise in absurdity as every other vehicle with those three letters in its name. This is a medium-sized crossover SUV with 550 horsepower and an exhaust note that sounds specifically tuned to scare monsters. I’m looking after one for a few days, what do you want to know?

The trim of the F-Pace SVR I’ve borrowed is about $90,000 with options, and that exterior color is called Ultra Blue. It might actually be the most captivating piece of the car’s design... though I will admit, the vehicle looks more appealing in person than it has to me in photographs.

I’m looking forward to turning some gasoline into noise in an attempt to find this car’s place in the world. Let me know what you want to know about and get a closer look at!

