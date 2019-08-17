Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Between Autumn 1973 and Spring 1974, 63 Citroën Meharis were burned to the ground on Paris streets. Not much more is known about the incident, but we can assume that whoever was responsible for destroying the better part of 100 little French off-roaders had something serious against them.

I don’t think I feel that strongly about any particular car (certainly not the lovable Mehari), but I’m sure plenty of you have a car or two that you simply detest, whose mere image drives you berserk. So let us know which cars raise anger inside you in the comments below, and don’t forget to post pictures if you can bear it.