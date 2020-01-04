What Car Deserved A Late In Life Sales Bump?

Photo : Dodge

Yesterday, Alanis told us that the Dodge Challenger has seen its sales double since the car launched. Granted, between special editions now and less than savory market conditions when the car first launched, the Challenger’s late success is less of a surprise than it might seem, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

And it got me thinking. Lots of models undergo a lot of change during their lifespan. They might get new powertrain options, upgraded interiors or suspension. They might even start getting built by an entirely different manufacturer. But at their core they remain the same model, right? The story continues.

So which models, current or past, could deserve the kind of late-blooming success the Challenger is experiencing right now? Which cars should have found the traction they needed later in their days? Let us know in the comments below.