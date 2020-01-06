Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Welcome to the first real work week of 2020! Damn, it feels so futuristic in here, so to counter that, I’d like to present this Nissan Verita as a reminder that with the right stuck-on headlights and little chorme bits, modernity can be twisted to feel like the past. I’m okay with that.

