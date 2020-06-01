Welcome to a new week, and while, okay, this one seems to be still filled with plenty of misery and chaos, I can say there will be some distracting rays of hope and light coming for those that need a break. Hope and light from the Changli. There’s important things happening, but if you need respite, we’re here to help. Be well, everyone.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)