Photo: Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Racing is a little light this weekend but we will always have the warm comfort of Formula One and NASCAR at least until their respective seasons end. Maybe it’s finally time to start raking leaves or whatever it is people do when racing isn’t on.

Advertisement

What will you be watching? And let us know if we missed anything in the comments.

(Times are in EST).

Formula 1: Suzuka Circuit Japanese Grand Prix

Saturday

2 a.m. - Qualifying on NBCSN

Sunday

12:30 a.m. - Race on NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina



Saturday



12:05 p.m. – Qualifying on NBCSN



3 p.m. – Race on NBCSN

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina

Sunday

2 p.m. – Race on NBC

IMSA: WeatherTech SportsCar at Road Atlanta

Saturday

10:30 a.m. - Race on Fox Sports 1

11:30 a.m. - Race on Fox Sports 2

5 p.m. - Race on Fox Sports 2

Super GT: Thailand

Sunday

2:30 p.m. - Live stream here

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Showings



Saturday



5 p.m. - Lucas Oil ASCS 2017: Part 1 in Elma, Washington

Sunday



9 p.m. - Formula 1 on NBCSN