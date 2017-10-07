Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Racing is a little light this weekend but we will always have the warm comfort of Formula One and NASCAR at least until their respective seasons end. Maybe it’s finally time to start raking leaves or whatever it is people do when racing isn’t on.
Advertisement
What will you be watching? And let us know if we missed anything in the comments.
(Times are in EST).
Formula 1: Suzuka Circuit Japanese Grand Prix
Saturday
2 a.m. - Qualifying on NBCSN
Sunday
12:30 a.m. - Race on NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina
Saturday
12:05 p.m. – Qualifying on NBCSN
3 p.m. – Race on NBCSN
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina
Sunday
2 p.m. – Race on NBC
IMSA: WeatherTech SportsCar at Road Atlanta
Saturday
10:30 a.m. - Race on Fox Sports 1
11:30 a.m. - Race on Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. - Race on Fox Sports 2
Super GT: Thailand
Sunday
2:30 p.m. - Live stream here
Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Showings
Saturday
5 p.m. - Lucas Oil ASCS 2017: Part 1 in Elma, Washington
Sunday
9 p.m. - Formula 1 on NBCSN