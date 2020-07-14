Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Volkswagen

We all know today is going to be another very Bronco-heavy day, so I picked one of the least Bronco-related things for today’s blip: the rubber boot from a 1964 VW Beetle 1200's parking brake and heater controls. It’s one of the weirdest-looking rubber boots ever molded and installed on a car. It looks kinda lioke a stylized frog with a cybernetically-enhanced mechanical tongue. Oh, and the red lever controls the volume of heat, and the white one controls if it’s to go to the floor vents or the dash vents.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

