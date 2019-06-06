Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Look, I know how busy you are, and I know you’re swamped right now and you can’t even bring yourself to look at the list of crap you have to get done but that’s why I think it’s so important that you just pause for a moment right now to watch this absurd video of CG cars launching off a cliff in 1/6th lunar gravity and then crashing on the lunar surface. I can’t say why, but I think it’ll help.

Here, give it a try:

There’s a decent selection of cars there, from that Baja Beetle going first (note how the rearward weight bias makes its crash pretty different than the others, save for the almost-Fiat) to something that’s like a Subaru WRX to what’s similar to an Econoline, and then a nearly Fiat 500 or 600 Abarth, an‘80s almost-Oldsmobile, and more not-quite-like-reality cars.

Advertisement

Why did I watch this with such interest? I have no idea. But, maybe if you do the same, we’ll be that much closer to understanding.

Understanding ourselves.

(thanks to Myke for tweeting this goofy crap at myself and Alanis!)