Volvo’s Electric MPV Will Be Like A Traveling Scandi Living Room

After kicking off its electrification with the XC40 Recharge, Volvo has been slowly adding to its range of electric models with the C40, the new EX30 and the flagship EX90 SUV, which will launch next year. Now, it’s preparing to add another new model to the EV range, and this one’s going to be a minivan.



That’s right, the covers have finally come off Volvo’s long-rumored electric minivan, which has reportedly been in the works with parent company Geely specifically to target the Chinese market. Now, the company has confirmed the model is coming, and says its full launch is scheduled for later this year.

Called the EM90, the new car will be the Swedish company’s first fully electric premium MPV. To confirm its impending launch, Volvo shared a top-down image of the minivan, which shows a long roof with gaping glass sections, and an illuminated Volvo name badge on the rear end.

Away from that first teaser image, details of the EM90 are thin on the ground. However, Volvo did say in a release that the new car would be “like a Scandinavian living room on the move” in order to encourage drivers and passengers to “make the most of the time spent in the car.”

According to a report from Autoweek, the EM90 is expected to be built around the same platform as the Zeekr 009, which is also assembled by Volvo parent company Geely. The Zeekr 009, which was revealed late last year, boasts up to 500 hp and a choice of either a 116- or 140-kWh battery pack, giving the minivan ranges of 436 miles and 511 miles respectively.

The Zeekr 009 is currently only slated for release in China and, by the sounds of it, the Volvo EM90 could have a similar fate. According to Volvo, pre-orders for the new minivan will open in China on November 12th, which is when it says it will unveil the production model. However, Volvo has not mentioned anything about pre-orders in other countries, nor has it shared pricing for the new car.

So, do you think Volvo should endeavor to bring its electric minivan stateside? Or, are you happy with the upcoming debut of the EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs?