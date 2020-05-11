Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

Two Baltimore Cop Cars Crash Into Each Other For Some Reason

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car Wrecks
Car WrecksCar CrashesCops Crash
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Two Baltimore Cop Cars Crash Into Each Other For Some Reason

Last night, in Baltimore, two police cars crashed into each other at the corner of E. Lafayette and St. Paul Streets, with both officers, fortunately, getting out in good condition. Why the two police cars slammed into each other seems unknown, but I’m sure it made sense at the time?

Advertisement

Video taken by a witness after the event shows both cars quite badly banged up, with one Ford police car wedged against a street sign pole that was knocked over in the wreck.

Advertisement

There’s no mention of a chase or a suspect in the area or anything that might explain dangerous driving, so at the moment no one outside of two very likely nervous police officers knows for sure what went down.

The local CBS affiliate, WJZ13, had a story on it with an interview with a helpful witness, but even the witnesses weren’t clear about the cause of the wreck.

Maybe one cop was speeding and saw the other cop in their rearview and panicked until they remembered, hey, I’m a cop too, but by that time it was too late and boom?

Just a theory.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

I Bent My $220 Bike With A Giant Metal Rod And It Got Me Absolutely Nowhere

That Time An SR-71 Made An Emergency Landing In Norway After Spying On The Soviets

Sebastian Vettel Says Arrivederci To Ferrari After 2020 Season: Report

The 24 Hours Of Le Mans May Be Cancelled This Year After Porsche And Chevy Pull Cars