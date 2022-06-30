If you aren’t familiar with Reflection Eternal, they’re a hip hop duo composed of Talib Kweli, better known for his work with Mos Deff and Blackstar, and producer Hi-Tek.
The duo only ever put out two albums. Train of Thought dropped in 2000. It would be a decade before their second album, Revolutions Per Minute, released in 2010. “The Blast” is from the duos first album.
The song is unique in that it’s the only song that Hi-Tek ever raps on — he usually stays behind the scenes. The music video, filmed in a random neighborhood during a rainstorm features cameos from Pharaohe Monch, Mos Deff and Talib’s own grandmother.
The song is honestly a bob with a jazzy beat you can’t help but nod your head to. The song peaked at number #2 on Billboard’s hip hop charts. While the album version is the standard version, the music video is extended and features an extra verse by Talib.