Talib Kweli & Hi Tek (Reflection Eternal)

If you aren’t familiar with Reflection Eternal, they’re a hip hop duo composed of Talib Kweli, better known for his work with Mos Deff and Blackstar, and producer Hi-Tek.

The duo only ever put out two albums. Train of Thought dropped in 2000. It would be a decade before their second album, Revolutions Per Minute, released in 2010. “ The Blast” is from the duos first album.

The song is unique in that it’s the only song that Hi-Tek ever raps on — he usually stays behind the scenes. The music video, filmed in a random neighborhood during a rainstorm features cameos from Pharaohe Monch, Mos Deff and Talib’s own grandmother.

The song is honestly a bob with a jazzy beat you can’t help but nod your head to . The song peaked at number #2 on Billboard’s hip hop charts. While the album version is the standard version, the music video is extended and features an extra verse by Talib.