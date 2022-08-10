What are Friends For

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m ready for the Fourth Wave.

It’s time to stop making fun of ska. Brass instruments are excellent, and it’s okay to like music that’s just fun. Is having fun such a crime?? I don’t think so.

Today’s the last day the sun will set at or after 8 p.m. for the rest of the year, and that’s just a real bummer of a fact. So, I think we all need to cheer ourselves up with a bit of fun music. Bop your head to the rhythm and enjoy the waining few weeks of summer. You’ve earned it.

Welcome to Skalopnik.