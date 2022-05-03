My daily driver is a 1996 Chevy Suburban, and as a result, I usually end up listening to whatever’s on the local classic rock station or one of my numerous Van Halen cassette tapes. Thankfully, I got out of my musical shell just long enough to discover girl in red on SiriusXM while I was aimlessly scrolling channels in a press car, hunting for something good to test out the speakers.

And I’m eternally glad it did. We could all use some modern lesbian pop in our lives. I’ve had this on repeat-one for an obscene amount of time, and the music video is just a delight.