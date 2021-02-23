Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Rollover Car Crash

Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized and is in surgery following a single-vehicle car accident in a Genesis GV80 in Palos Verdes, California, on the morning of Tuesday, February 23rd.



The details remain undisclosed but there is already coverage of the aftermath. The L.A. County sheriff calls this a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision, per CNN:



The report cites a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff which confirms that the 45-year-old golfer neither struck nor was struck by another vehicle. The LA County Sheriff noted that Woods had to be pulled out of the GV80 by the fire department, as the LA Times reports:

Woods was the sole occupant of a Genesis GV80 SUV that was traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when he crashed just after 7 a.m., authorities said. The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods had to be extricated from the wreckage by personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, sheriff’s officials said. Sources said he had to be removed through the car’s windshield. “Because of the situation and the way that you found the vehicle, he wasn’t able to open the door and come out,” L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez said. “We extricated him; we helped assist him out of the vehicle.”

Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

The LA Times further notes that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed Woods is “lucky to be alive.” His car was 30 yards off the road where it landed. The LA Times also reports that he is in serious condition at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and cites an unnamed source that Woods’ injuries include a shattered ankle.

We will update this story as we get more information.