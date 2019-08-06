Screenshot: WhistlinDiesel (YouTube)

What’s your nighttime visibility like if you put a stack of six windshield-length light bars on your truck? Terrible, apparently, since you won’t be able to see around them. But at least it looks... yeah!

The latest weird experiment from the YouTube channel as reliably entertaining as it is idiotic, WhistlinDiesel, involves putting Too Many lightbars on the operational husk of a truck and playing reindeer games with an ATV out on somebody’s back 40.

Screenshot: WhistlinDiesel (YouTube)

Part of me feels like I’m too old to enjoy Jackassesque nonsense in 2019, but then again, nah. This is exactly the kind of goofiness YouTube’s good for.

That said, I do wish we got to see the field lit up from the stadium-lighting truck’s perspective. I know I’m not the only one who’s a little bit curious about what this much light actually looks like from behind the bars.

Stay safe out there, kids.