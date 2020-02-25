Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
This is just your periodic reminder that Reliant had an amazing breadth of names for their cars. They only offered around three or four models at the time, but somehow they covered a range of deadly weaponry (Scimitar) to the car you see here, called the Kitten. Swords and kittens. Too bad they didn’t make it to the internet era; that’s not a bad formula.

