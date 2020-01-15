Image : autominded.net

This 1958 Ford Escort Spacewagon has a nice design here with the underfloor area reserved for the filthy things like tires and tools and maybe found badger carcasses, but brings up a question: should the split tailgate have been divided at the floor line? should the upper hatch been longer to reach the main floor, and the lower one just for the underfloor area? I’m leaning to yes. Discuss. Heatedly, please.