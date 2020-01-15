This 1958 Ford Escort Spacewagon has a nice design here with the underfloor area reserved for the filthy things like tires and tools and maybe found badger carcasses, but brings up a question: should the split tailgate have been divided at the floor line? should the upper hatch been longer to reach the main floor, and the lower one just for the underfloor area? I’m leaning to yes. Discuss. Heatedly, please.
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)