Jason Torchinsky
This 1956 DKW brochure has perhaps one of the best/worst lines in any brochure, ever, and, thankfully, one that could be applied to pretty much any car: “Even in very low temperatures, the engine is always “there.” That is a pretty nice feature to have in a car, a non-temperature-based system for your engine to escape.

