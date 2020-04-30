Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
These fellas are from a 1966 Austin FJ commercial truck brochure, but they sure look like you’re about to be subjected to nine minutes of unfunny improv about three people in a car. 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

