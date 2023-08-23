These Are Your Favorite Yellow Cars

Folks, I owe you all an apology. Earlier this week, I asked for your opinions: Which yellow car is the best yellow car? As always, I offered up my own opinion in trade, but I — a rube, a fucking idiot — forgot the greatest yellow car there is. I suggested the Lexus LFA, which while a solid contender, is not the RUF Yellowbird. I apologize for the error.

Luckily, many of you were smarter than I was, and suggested the Yellowbird. But that wasn’t the only good suggestion — in fact, you all gave hundreds of answers to my little query. So, let’s see what you all said: The best yellow cars ever made.