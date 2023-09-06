These Are The Cars You Think Will Be The New Nissan Altima

I’m thoroughly convinced that every ‘new’ Altima sold comes pre-dented and has a bumper missing. Nissan has sold hundreds of thousands of these and the majority of them are still causing meme-worthy havoc on the roads, despite being what most insurance companies(as if Altima drivers had insurance) would consider totaled. They are the cockroaches of the road, and for every one that actually becomes truly demolished, non-running, desecrated, etc., 6 more will take its place.



The continued existence of Altimas being Altimas will continue on long after Nissan stops making new ones. It’s too early to call the Altima dead, because there are still hundreds of thousands of them weaving in and out of traffic at 108 MPH.