These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time

QOTD

These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time

All hail the king of cars: the station wagon. From Volvo Turbo wagons to Buick Roadmasters and all others in between, the longroof is beloved among readers.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Comments (43)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Volvo

Whether new or old, station wagons rock harder than any other vehicle type out there. Wagons are the end all be all, the alpha and omega on four wheels. Their beauty is timeless; their versatility unmatched. Whether it’s a fast wagon or a slow wagon, an off road wagon or one destined for the track, there’s a wagon out there for all of us who love to drive. Who am I kidding? I’m preaching to the choir here.

Advertisement

Jalopnik readers already know that wagons kick ass. But we wanted to know which wagons our readers believe go that much further and stand out among the outstanding. As you might expect, Volvo was deservedly crowned the king of kings based on volume alone. Just try not to remember that Volvo wagons are dying a slow death. Oh, well. We’ll always have the Buick Roadmaster — even if it’s only to be found on overpriced local listings. We asked readers what wagons they believe are the best of all time, and these were their answers:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Little Red Wagon, AKA Radio Flyer Wagon

Little Red Wagon, AKA Radio Flyer Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Radio Flyer

Someone’s gotta be the smart ass, right?

[...]

Submitted by: smalleyxb122

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Volvo V70 R

Volvo V70 R

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Volvo

V70R of course! More specifically the second generation. 300hp, AWD, and a 6-speed actually available in the US this time!

Advertisement

Submitted by: 89islander

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Buick

The last BOF wagon, a master of the road, in Blue Brothers parlance “cop motor, cop suspension, cop shocks”, can fit up to 9 passengers, and tow! The Buick Roadmaster was basically a culmination of lessons learned from all of it’s predecessors. It was easy to work on, had an appropriate amount of power to haul around all that mass, and came with wood paneling to hearken back to the old days.

[...]

Submitted by: klone121

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad

Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Chevrolet

The 1957 Chevy Nomad:

[...]

Combining the practicality of a wagon with the style of a two-door wrapped in that gorgeous Tri-Five sheet metal. You look at it and you imagine a surfboard rack and board on top with Beach Boys music blaring out of the radio—pure Americana.

Advertisement

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Family Truckster, AKA Ford Country Squire...

Family Truckster, AKA Ford Country Squire...

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) - Clark’s New Car Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

The wagon that predicted the Giant SUV craze and got a family from Chicago to California with only two fatalities. The Family Truckster.

[...]

Submitted by: hoser68

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Volvo 245 Transfer

Volvo 245 Transfer

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Volvo

The Volvo 245T because it’s like a wagon version of a wagon. Xzibit would approve.

[...]

Submitted by: Margin Of Error

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Toyota Camry Wagon

Toyota Camry Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Toyota

Camry wagon with double rear wipers. V6.

[...]

Submitted by: moistened bint

And...

This one wins solely based on wiper count. I miss mine.

Submitted by: BunkyTheMelon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Toyota Matrix

Toyota Matrix

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Toyota

[...]

Toyota Matrix - XR trim with a manual if you’re into manuals.

No, it doesn’t have the “It Go Fast” factor or handle like a sports car. Get a sports car if you want that. It was incredibly practical and excelled where a wagon needed to excel:

Passenger room - 4 6' adults could sit comfortably with head and leg room in all positions.

Cargo - the rear seats folded flat and made a smooth, hard plastic load floor with an inset rail system from tying items down. Bonus - the front passenger seat back also folded forward into a mostly flat position with a hard back. You could easily put 8' long items like 2x4's in your vehicle and close the hatch.

It had a slightly higher than normal seating position and was available with all wheel drive.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Mehphisto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

AMC Eagle Wagon

AMC Eagle Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: AMC

Posting the AMC Eagle Sport Wagon for awareness.

[...]

Submitted by: MrMcGeein3D

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Subaru Legacy GT-B

Subaru Legacy GT-B

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Subaru

My time to shine. There’s a few.

Subaru Legacy GT-B:

[...]

90's Era Japan Bubble crazy engineering (276hp in a 1999 model is just nuts). The 2005 one was nice as well [...]

Advertisement

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Volvo 850 R

Volvo 850 R

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Volvo

The V70R is already in here…though the wrong generation. I’ll take the first gen. So I’ll submit the car I legitimately lusted after in high school. Yep…while everyone else had sports cars or pickups, I wanted a wagon. Specifically the 850R. Just look at how amazing this thing is:

[...]

Submitted by: dolsh

And...

Volvo 850R. I came sooo close to buying one. MSRP was $38K and my FIL got them all the way down to $29,911. Wife put the kabosh on it because it was to be her DD. I mean, look at this.

Why? They’re racing a freakin’ station wagon:

[...]

Submitted by: 900turbo

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

Audi RS6 Avant (Across Generations)

Audi RS6 Avant (Across Generations)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Audi

Audi RS-6 Avant (600hp and just a nuts vehicle):

[...]

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon

And...

I’d argue the C6 RS6 Avant is the best one, for the simple fact that it came with a Lamborghini V10.

Advertisement

Submitted by: MrMcGeein3D

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Across Variants and Generations)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Across Variants and Generations)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Objectively, it’s the Mercedes E63 (S) AMG Wagon of basically any generation (W211/212/213) [...]

Advertisement

Submitted by: GokieKS

And...

Wrong Mercedes Wagon IMO. the ol’ 300TD was industructible, available with a manual, and came with matching hub caps. Just look at this baby blue one.

[...]

Submitted by: klone121

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Dodge Magnum

Dodge Magnum

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Dodge

I cannot believe nobody has mentioned what is clearly the best answer - DODGE MAGNUM!

[...]

Submitted by: vinny68

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Chevrolet Impala Wagon (And Variants)

Chevrolet Impala Wagon (And Variants)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Chevrolet

[...]

Go big or go home. Between the full cargo area behind the front-facing third row and the power clamshell tailgate, the early to mid 70s Chevrolet Impala is the King of Wagons.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Along with Martin, Dutch Gunderson, Lana and Sally Decker

And...

Nice, but I think Olds designed the better barge.

[...]

Submitted by: MichaelJordan’sHitlerMustache

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII and IX Wagon

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII and IX Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Mitsubishi

Even Rally legends get older, have kids, are bit more responsible but never grown. The Evo 8/9 wagons are my pick, the only crossover you need =)

[...]

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon

Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon

Image for article titled These Are The Best Wagons Of All Time
Photo: Saab

The other Swede. Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon.

[...]

Submitted by: thisismyid2

And...

saab way too far down this list.

Submitted by: Stink E. Jones

Advertisement

19 / 19