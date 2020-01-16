There’s something especially wonderful about the “Handling by Lotus” badge on a little pickup truck. Especially one called a “Jumbuck.” But Proton has the right idea here—just because you may be delivering boxes filled with remaindered orthopedic stockings, does that mean you somehow don’t deserve Lotus-tuned handling? Of course not!
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)