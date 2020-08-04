Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
21
Save
Photo: Pontiac

There’s something about a car parked on a dock in pitch darkness that just feels like, you know, bad shit is going down. Is there a way to look at this and think, say, that’s some wholesome fun! I’m not sure there is.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The New Compact Ford Truck's Bed Is Reportedly Smaller Than The Old Ford Explorer Sport Trac's

At $7,650, Could This Twin-Topped 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX Twin-Cam Twin-Top Your List?

Kirov Class Battle Cruiser: The World's Largest Surface Combatant

At $16,000, Is This 1993 'Ferrari F355GTS' A Faker That’s A Real Deal?

DISCUSSION

AKBrian
AKBrian

Our family had one of these when I was a wee tyke. I remember it getting stuck in the snow in our driveway on a regular basis and that there was a lot of room in the back to play with toys. And that is my Jalopnik review.

10/10 would make dinosaur noises again.