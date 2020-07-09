Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Bedford

There’s not a many cars that have been named for specific dog breeds, but I think this Bedford Beagle here feels pretty beagle-like. Dog breeds should be used more for car names! Even more generic names like “hound” would be good for maybe a work-focused SUV, or maybe ahepard?. “Whippet” for a Lotus-like sports car. There’s so many possiblities!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

