Photo : Bedford

There’s not a many cars that have been named for specific dog breeds, but I think this Bedford Beagle here feels pretty beagle-like. Dog breeds should be used more for car names! Even more generic names like “hound” would be good for maybe a work-focused SUV, or maybe a hepard? . “Whippet” for a Lotus-like sports car. There’s so many possiblities!