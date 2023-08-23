The Rolls-Royce Droptail Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever, But These Others Weren't Far Behind

Every year, carmakers like Rolls-Royce and Bugatti try to outdo themselves with models that claim the crown of most expensive new car. So-called coachbuilders and hypercar makers vie for the honor with limited editions of their popular cars, or with bespoke models that owners can claim are unique and inimitable.



Rolls holds the crown now thanks to the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, unveiled at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week. But let’s take a look at the machines that have held the title in the past, starting with the current record holder, on down the line in order of cost. The price and announcement year are at the top of each slide for those who want to adjust for inflation.