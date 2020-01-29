Drive Free or Die.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Can Do 0 To 60 In 2.4 Seconds

Andrew P. Collins
Photo: Porsche

My kidneys are going to hurt every time I see a picture of Porsche’s top-spec electric sedan now.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S is officially the “third-quickest” automobile that Car & Driver has ever tested. “Only the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Lamborghini Huracán Performante beat it to 60 mph in our testing,” wrote Connor Hoffman in a review that went live on C&D’s website today.

In the publication’s independent testing, the Taycan Turbo S did 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and cleared a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 mph.

Hot. Damn.

“It feels that quick,” commented our own Brad Brownell, who has ripped a launch control pass in the Taycan Turbo S. “Mind bendy.” Indeed. That kind of acceleration in a daily drivable road car is downright preposterous. I think I could spare another second to 60 mph in exchange for more than 192 miles of range, but nobody asked me because I’m not about to drop $186,350 on a car anyway.

Still, what a time to be alive.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

