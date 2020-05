The Nissan Auto Company unveiled Japan’s first mass produced sports car, on Wednesday, October 8, 1958. The car was named simply the Datsun Sedan, despite being a convertible with two doors . It’s that kind of weirdness that earned Datsun a passionate following. Nissan is saying goodbye to Datsun, but a good brand never really dies. It’s kept alive by obsessive weirdos, like you.