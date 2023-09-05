The MK8 Golf R and GTI Are Great, But The MK7 GTI Was An Instant Classic

With the recent news of the end of the manual transmission for the GTI and Golf R, the writing is on the wall for one of the all-time-greatest performance cars, in this configuration anyway. They’ll continue building MK8s but the manual is the transmission to consider here.



This isn’t really going to be a comparison test, or even a review, just a few quick thoughts on the relative merits of the MK 7 Volkswagen GTI, MK 8 GTI and MK 8 Golf R.

Advertisement

Last time I was at Jalopnik, I covered the GTI/Golf R beat, writing about the MK7 and MK8 GTI and the MK8 Golf R. But, I never had an opportunity to drive them back to back to back until recently when VW was kind enough to drop off a MK8 GTI and Golf R to park next to my wife’s MK7. You can read my thoughts on the MK7 here, in short I think it’s one of the “GOATs of all time.”



Advertisement Advertisement

I drove an RE-71R-equipped MK 8 GTI on a track and an autocross course a while back and came away impressed. I was excited to check it out on stock tires, on the roads I drive every day so I signed myself up for a week long loan. First impressions were good, you don’t realize how ready the MK7 was for a visual redesign until you park it next to a MK8. The new car is a little bigger, but overall the update works. It’s handsome, sporty and utilitarian.

Advertisement

But for the first few days driving the MK8, I was a little disappointed. It felt numb and a little disconnected. The shifter action was so light that you wondered if it was connected to anything at all. But the more comfortable I got with the car, and the more I pushed it, the better it was. The MK8 does corner a little more neutrally, and it’s much better getting back on the power. It’s faster than the MK7, and may be better to drive than the MK7, but you have to push a lot more to get that out of it.



The much maligned touch controls are indeed bad, but they’re not especially bad. Yes, it sucks to hit a little capacitive sensor to change menus so you can turn the A/C on, but let’s be honest, most of these systems are maddening in one way or another. VW is going to change it, and they should, but I do think most reviewers are a little too excitable when it comes to this sort of thing.



Advertisement

As mentioned, I had already driven the Golf R by the time one showed up in my driveway. However, I’d driven it on a frozen test track back when we were all taking COVID somewhat seriously, so I was eager to drive it on the road now, when we’ve all forgotten COVID is still happening. I think the big takeaway from driving this one is that it’s the first Golf R since the MK4 where it makes sense to pony up the extra money over a GTI. The first time around, I said it makes more sense to think of it as a smaller E36 AMG Wagon than it does to think of it as a GTI with AWD. I’m going to go ahead and stick with that. It’s heavier than a GTI, and more complex, but it’s also rowdier and crucially, more drifty. Its extra power, noise and grip means it registers as “fun” more immediately than the GTI. However, if you don’t live in an area where you’ll be able to make use of that rear diff in the winter, there’s nothing wrong with choosing the GTI at a more approachable price point.



Advertisement

Speaking of lower price points, a lot of people will ask if it makes sense to just buy a used MK7 or MK7.5. In my opinion, the MK7 is an instant hot hatch classic that people will remember. There’s a level of connectedness with the MK7 that neither MK8 can touch, but it’s not manic or raw, just kind of effortless and eager. It’s exactly what my old MK2 gave me and it is the highest aspiration for the hot hatch builder. It’s a car that makes you want to go for a drive. It’s excellent right out of the wrapper and with upgraded rubber, and perhaps even a tune, it will deliver an incredible amount of practicality and driving joy. It’s even proven unexpectedly reliable. Here I am writing another post about how great the MK7 is, while having already linked to a post about how great the MK7 is.

Advertisement

The early ones are getting a little long in the tooth, and the MK8s have made them look a little dated, but if you can find one with great maintenance records and no scary modifications, I’d be hard pressed to make a case for a more expensive MK8.

Since I drove the MK8 for the first time, Toyota released the GR Corolla, which is really in a class of its own. Given the choice between a GR and a Golf R, I would pick the Toyota every time without a moment’s hesitation. There’s also the great Civic Type R, otherworldly Acura Integra S and the much-loved Elantra N out there, all of which will continue to be offered with a manual transmission for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

So while we may be saying a sort of goodbye to the fun Volkswagen, we’ll have options for a while.