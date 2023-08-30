The Longest Winning Streaks In F1 History

The Longest Winning Streaks In F1 History

Max Verstappen just equalized the record for the longest win-streak in F1, but who else has had impressive form over the years?

Owen Bellwood
A photo of Sebastian Vettel spraying Champagne on the podium.
How many F1 wins is too many F1 wins? Photo: Clive Mason (Getty Images)

There are a lot of records out there to be broken in Formula 1. You could go for the most laps led, currently held by Lewis Hamilton at well over 5,000, or you might want the record for the longest time between your first and latest podium finish, which is now held by Fernando Alonso.

But one record that’s probably a lot more appealing to competitive types, like F1 drivers, is the record for the most consecutive F1 race wins. And, after Max Verstappen equalled that record at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, we thought it was time to see what other drivers have notched up some pretty impressive winning streaks.

So sit back, relax and flick through the following slides to see the 15 Formula 1 drivers with the longest win streaks in the sport’s history.

Jochen Rindt

Jochen Rindt

A black and white photo of Jochen Rindt racing in F1.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 1970

The first driver to rack up four consecutive race wins was Jochen Rindt when he was driving for the Lotus Ford team back in 1970. The streak, which ran between the Dutch Grand Prix and the German race, won Rindt his one and only F1 world title.

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna

A photo of Ayrton Senna racing in his Mclaren F1 car.
Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 1988

On his way to his first of three world titles, Ayrton Senna ratched up four consecutive wins between the British Grand Prix and the Belgian race later that year. The Brazilian racer also managed a four-race-winning streak in 1991 as well.

Alain Prost

Alain Prost

A photo of Alain Prost racing in Australia.
Photo: Steve Etherington/EMPICS (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 1993

Senna’s arch-rival Alain Prost also managed a four-race-winning streak when the two were racing one another on opposing teams. Between the 1993 Canadian Grand Prix and that year’s German race, Prost won four races of the seven he won that year.

Damon Hill

Damon Hill

A photo of Damon Hill winning an F1 race.
Photo: Steve Etherington/EMPICS (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 1995/1996

British racer Damon Hill also managed four wins on the bounce, but his consecutive wins came at the end of the 1995 season and the start of 1996. In his Williams racer, Hill claimed the season-ending Australian Grand Prix, as well as the three opening rounds of the 1996 season in Australia, Brazil and Argentina.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

A photo of Fernando Alonso spraying Champagne on the podium.
Photo: VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 2006

Double world champion Fernando Alonso won races in Spain, Monaco, Great Britain and Canada all on the bounce in 2006. He went on to win six races that year and claimed his second world title after a close fight with Michael Schumacher.

Jenson Button

Jenson Button

A photo of Jenson Button racing in F1.
Photo: David Davies/PA Images (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 4
Season: 2009

In his fairytale year with the Brawn GP team, British racer Jenson Button won four consecutive races and claimed a total of six grand prix victories over the course of the year. Button’s run to his one and only world title win is now being turned into a documentary series on Disney+.

Jack Brabham

Jack Brabham

A black and white photo of Jack Brabham racing in F1.
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 5
Season: 1960

The first driver to rack up five consecutive race wins was Jack Brabham, who dominated in the Cooper Climax car back in 1960. Back then, the season only consisted of ten races, so winning five in a row back then was basically like winning 12 consecutive races today.

Jim Clark

Jim Clark

A black and white photo of Jim Clark in his Lotus F1 car.
Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 5
Season: 1965

Jim Clark matched this feat in 1965, but went on to win one more race on his way to his second, and final, Formula 1 world drivers title.

Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell

A photo of Nigel Mansell on the podium after an F1 race.
Photo: Steve Etherington/EMPICS (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 5
Season: 1992

The man with a mustache, Nigel Mansell, is also one of the lucky drivers to claim five consecutive race wins. In 1992, he won the opening five races of the world championship in South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and San Marino. By the end of the year, he brought his total number of wins for the 1992 season up to nine.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

A photo of Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/POOL/AFP (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 5
Season: 2020

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s best run of consecutive race wins stands at five, which he managed in both the 2020 and 2014 seasons. The British racer also managed to claim four consecutive F1 world titles, which is mighty impressive.

Alberto Ascari

Alberto Ascari

A black and white photo of Alberto Ascari racing in F1.
Photo: Klemantaski Collection (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 7
Season: 1952/1953

Five’s impressive, but do you know what’s better? Seven consecutive race wins. And that’s exactly what Alberto Ascari managed for Ferrari between 1952 and 1953. The Italian racer won the six closing races of the 1952 season, claiming his first world title in the process, as well as the first race of the 1953 season – a year in which he also claimed the F1 driver’s crown.

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher

A photo of Michael Schumacher in his Ferrari F1 car.
Photo: Bryn Lennon (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 7
Season: 2004

As well as sharing the record for seven world championship wins, German racer Michael Schumacher also hit seven consecutive race wins during his impressive career. As well s his seven-race-winning streak in 2004, Schumacher also managed six-, five- and four-race long winning streaks.

Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg

A photo of Nico Rosberg racing his Mercedes F1 car.
Photo: Paul Gilham (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 7
Season: 2015/2016

In his race for victory against Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg’s fight has gone down as one of the closest inter-team battles in recent history. And while Hamilton might have the headline-grabbing stats, Rosberg will always have his seven-race-winning streak that ran from the 2015 Mexican Grand Prix through to the Russian even in 2016 – the year in which he won his first title.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

A photo of Sebastian Vettel wearing his Red Bull overalls.
Photo: Hoch Zwei/Corbis (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 9
Season: 2013

Nine race wins is the record to beat, and just two drivers in F1 history have managed that impressive milestone. The first of those was German ace Sebastian Vettel, who hit his nine-race-winning streak back in 2013 when he was driving for Red Bull. While fighting for his fourth and final world title, Vettel won every race from the Belgian Grand Prix through to the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

A photo of Max Verstappen racing in The Netherlands.
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Number of race wins: 9
Season: 2023

Now, while Max Verstappen might have matched Vettel’s impressive record this weekend in his home country, there’s no knowing when the Dutch racer’s winning streak might come to an end. He’s won every race since the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, and with nine races left in the season there’s no telling how far could the streak go!

