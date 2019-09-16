Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

You may have heard by now that Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the iconic 1970s and 1980s rock band, The Cars, has died. So let’s all pour out a bit of Dexron III /Mercon automatic transmission fluid, and enjoy some of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s best work, starting with my personal favorite, “My Best Friend’s Girl.” It is just one track on the band’s self-titled debut album, which is chock-full of bangers like “Just What I Needed” and “Good Times Roll.” I’ll be listening to that album today, and you should, too.