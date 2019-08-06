Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ssupertrucks (Instagram)

Thanks to somebody’s clever camera placement, now we know what the view is like for some of the hardest-working suspension in motorsports.

Stadium Super Trucks, which seems to be everybody’s favorite warm-up race series these days, basically features a bunch of pickup truck-looking vehicles bounding over huge jumps that are set up on a race course.

Kurt Bradley put it pretty succinctly when he wrote about the phenomenon earlier this year:

“[NASCAR and off-road legend] Robby Gordon made the old Ivan “Ironman” Stewart’s Super Off Road Nintendo game a reality in 2012, banging 600-horsepower Chevrolet V8 engines hooked up to three-speed (you read that right) automatic transmissions inside 2,900-pound steel tube frame trucks.”

They soar, they fly, hilarity ensues.

I don’t have anything new to add about what the racing is like, besides sharing this trippy clip from the bottom of one of the vehicles:

Hang on!