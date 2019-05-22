Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s informative. It’s entertaining. It’s an introduction to how cars work, how they should be driven, and how weird they can be. It’s not Top Gear or The Grand Tour; it’s Best Motoring’s Hot-Version and it’s on Amazon Prime.

That’s more of the show than we’ve seen before, too, as spotted by Road and Track, including parts not yet uploaded to the channel’s healthy YouTube channel.

And it’s going to all have English subtitles, though the video announcement’s translation shows that all of the show’s raw energy mistrantlations probably aren’t going anywhere. I wouldn’t want them too.

There isn’t a day that goes by where you couldn’t learn something from Hot-Version, from why you’d build a transmission with a third and a half gear, to what a limited-slip differential actually does, to what happened when NASCAR went to Japan.

This is good news. You’re welcome.