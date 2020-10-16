Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
gomedia
G/O Media
Save
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

What Was Your Most Frustrating Car-Repair Dilemma?

Confessions Of A USAF KC-135 'Flying Gas Station' Boom Operator

Everything Is Wrong With This Audi

DISCUSSION

Advertisement