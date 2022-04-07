I don’t know if you could tell from all the hoopla going on right now, but Honda is launching a new Civic Type R, and by all indications it’s going to be a really good one. Suzuka is an important race track to Honda and the brand faithful. The air hanging around that track is imbued with the smell of decades of big-red-H history, and the brand is interested in making new history there right now. The new Civic Type R beat out the old Civic Type R in a lap around the famed Japanese circuit to the tune of nearly nine tenths of a second. Two minutes, twenty-three point one-two-oh seconds.

This is my impressed face.

The lap record that the new Civic Type R beat was actually set by the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition, which was far more track-focused than the standard Type R (if any Type R can be listed as ‘standard’). The CTR LE featured lighter weight BBS wheels, stickier track rubber, and in some markets ditched air conditioning and infotainment to eke out quicker lap times. And that’s before you mention the better brakes and improved suspension bits.



This new Civic Type R looks pretty damn aggressive, and to beat out the old hard-core CTR is a feat of engineering. I don’t know how engineers keep making cars faster, but they’ve managed to do it again here. The previous-generation CTR actually held the Nurburgring FWD lap time record for a while, until it was unceremoniously taken by Renault’s hardest-core Megane R.S. Trophy R model last year. If the new CTR is faster than the old CTR LE, it’s entirely possible that the company is aiming to re-take that record in short order. Be on the lookout for that.

If you want to watch the full onboard of the lap record, you can check that out by clicking the play button on the video below.