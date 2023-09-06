The $170,000 Toyota Century SUV Will Not Be A Japan Exclusive

Toyota recently revealed the Century SUV and, while details are scarce for now, the biggest story might not be the car itself but the possibility that you’ll be able to get one outside of Japan.

The release hints at a wider release, claiming, “The new model of the Century will be fully customizable on a global basis by listening to the needs of each individual customer. The aim is to deliver ‘freedom in motion―the ultimate freedom of movement’ to even more people.”

But more importantly, Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima told the Wall Street Journal, the Century “from the start had its eye on the world.” Additionally, Nakajima said that it “will be offered to customers in all regions of the world.” So that’s pretty exciting.

And while it may not have the V12 older Century sedans are known for, it still promises to be an incredibly luxurious way to be driven around. And in the end, isn’t that really what matters most? It better be because if you’re also looking for attractive styling, you’re sure not going to find it here. The Century isn’t hideous, but it’s pretty generic. If we told you this was the design of a new car in Grand Theft Auto, you’d probably believe us.

Then again, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. It’s not like the Century sedan has ever been about looks, either. It’s handsome, sure, but it’s also understated to the point that if you don’t know what you’re looking at, have no idea it’s a luxury sedan for the truly wealthy. There’s a lot to be said for flying under the radar, though, and if you really insist on making sure everyone knows you have money to burn, you can always buy a Lamborghini Urus.

If you just want to be driven around in absolute comfort, the Century is the way to go. Although the exact details of what will make the Century SUV so comfortable are still a bit scarce. We know the seats fully recline and that the doors open 75 degrees, but that’s about it. Oh, there’s also a high-end sound system. According to the release, “The finely honed auditory sensibilities and exemplary techniques of a musical instrument manufacturing master were incorporated into the development of the audio system. The result is a comfortable listening space that envelops passengers with the feeling of a live performance.”

We also know that the powertrain will be a 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid system with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. But official power figures have yet to be released. In the Lexus TX, though, that powertrain is good for more than 400 hp, so expect the Century to offer something similar. Production will be limited to 30 units a month, and the price is set to start around $170,000. But with customization options available, we suspect most owners will spend a lot more than that to make sure they have the exact Century that they’re looking for.

So if you live in one of the regions of the world and have at least $170,000 to spend on a Toyota, there’s a good chance the new Century SUV could be yours. You know, if you can just get an allocation for one of the 360 they plan to build each year.