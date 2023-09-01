Tesla Drops The Purchase Price Of 'Full Self-Driving' By $3,000

There’s never a dull day in Elon Musk’s world, and this Friday is no exception. Among the slew of Tesla news dropping this morning comes the fact that the company is slashing the purchase price of its ‘Full Self-Driving’ feature by $3,000 — which means that instead of dropping $15,000 for the pleasure of still being the primary consciousness in control of your EV, you now only need to pay $12,000.

As always, we have to note that ‘Full Self-Driving’ still requires active participation from the driver in order to function appropriately, as there is no car in the world that is actually, fully self-driving.

Almost exactly a year ago, Tesla raised the price of its FSD package by this exact same amount: from $12,000 to $15,000. The thinking was that the technology would get more valuable as it continued to improve — but perhaps in the face of a slew of FSD-related lawsuits, that value hasn’t exactly come to fruition.

It’s worth noting here that this price drop is only related to the initial purchase price for FSD software. You’ll still have to pay the $199 per month subscription fee to be able to utilize the software in your day-to-day excursions where your hands should most definitely still be on the wheel.

This news is just one slice of the massive Tesla pie Elon dropped on us this morning, which includes the launch of a revamped Tesla Model 3 known as Project Highland, the reduction of MSRP for both Model S and X machines, the removal of Standard Range trims for the Models S and X after just two weeks, and the ability to select any paint color on the Models S and X without any additional fees.