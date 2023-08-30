These Car Brands Are Finally Getting A Little Cheaper

Increasing costs due to a number of factors — an ongoing chip shortage and inflation among other things — led to the average new car costing nearly $49,000. But now if you’re in the market for a new car like I am, there’s a bit of relief. Data from Kelley Blue Book via Yahoo Finance shows that the average price for some brands has dropped.

You can thank increasing inventories and automaker incentives for that. While the drops are significant in that prices are letting up for buyers, some of the drops only took the brands from unaffordable to slightly less so. As reported by Yahoo, here are ten brands and the average price drops they experienced so far this year.