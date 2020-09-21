Slideshow Slog 4: Toyotathonathon

Photo : Jean-Francois Monier / AFP (Getty Images

Every morning we hear it... “Slideshow slog, slideshow slog, SLIDESHOW SLOG! HHHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH HAAAAHHHH” The chanting, the cheering, the fans begging for another chance to click through some pictures like those people who just want to see the baby in Mother!. We took a little break to let people calm down, but it only made the wanting more intense.



To celebrate Toyota’s third consecutive win at LeMans, here we are with a Toyota-themed slog!



This time, we have some excellent Toyota prizes including this massive and highly collectible Supra coffee table book, a couple of Amazon devices, an excellent travel mug and a rad camo TRD hat (not pictured).



Photo : Toyota

Here’s how you win:



Open an e-mail window and type fun@jalopnik.com in the “to” field

Enter Toyota Slideshow Slog into the Subject field

Tell me the name of the Jalopnik Alum who famously owned an example of the car you see on the last slide.



Include your name, mailing address, Kinja handle (optional) and a screenshot showing proof of at least a $5 donation to the NAACP which you can make here

Hit send and wait to hear from us. The winner will be drawn at random from all the correct answers and they’ll get everything in this incredible prize pack.