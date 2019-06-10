“SIR! Jason TorchinskyToday 8:45amFiled to: ImagesFiled to: Images432EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink“SIR! SIR! This is a tennis court! You can’t park that here! SIR! We have people trying to play tennis! SIR! PLEASE MOVE YOUR CAR!”Welcome to Monday, pals. Share This StoryAbout the authorJason TorchinskyJason TorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)EmailTwitterPosts