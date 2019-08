Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

What a shame. I’ll probably never be able to fully articulate what David Berman meant to me, except to say he made me feel less alone. I never saw him in concert, even when I had the chance, because at some point I got to an age when I was finished learning too much about my heroes.

In any case, I can’t think of any praise higher than this: